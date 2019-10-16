Windy with decreasing clouds today

Windy and cooler this morning. Clouds will slowly move out by late morning with some high clouds lingering in north Mississippi this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds north 10-25 mph this morning, slowing to 5-15 mph by late afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Wind: Light Low: 44. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will enter the area Monday bringing clouds and another chance of rain along with with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70.
