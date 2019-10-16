Woman accused of killing pastor to face judge Wed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of killing a Memphis pastor is due in court Wednesday morning.
Latoshia Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Brodes Perry, the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, and injuring his wife back in April.
Daniels will give a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest to charges including first-degree murder.
When she originally appeared in court for her arraignment in August, her attorney Leslie Ballin asked the judge for it to be rescheduled.
Ballin said her family was helping pay for her legal counsel but they ran into financial trouble and needed 30 to 45 days.
Daniels is also facing charges of assault on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest from an incident at the hospital hours after the shooting.
Last time in court, Ballin said he plans for the murder case to head to a jury trial. He also said he does not think they will ask for bond, and that Daniels will stay in custody until a trial date.
