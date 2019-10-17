A chilly start with plenty of sun today

Expect a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s under a clear sky. More sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a light northeast wind.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Wind: Light Low: 46. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Some areas will remain dry all day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will enter the area Monday bringing a line of showers and storms along with with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.