Coaches selected for AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 18th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game named its two head coaches today. Douglass High’s Preston Harris will lead the Blue Team while Fairley’s Gene Robinson will coach the Red.
Robinson makes History as the first alumnus of the game to also serve as head coach.
“Everything’s surreal, Man,” Robinson said. “And a humbling experience. Life is full circle.”
Adds Preston Harris, “And it’s just an honor to be part of this game because it does uplift our student athletes and this is the platform to do it.”
Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart talked about the impact of the All Star game for Memphis area high school football players.
“Just in last year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl alone we had 4 players, 3 on Missouri and one on Oklahoma State.” Ehrhart said. “And the University of Memphis has 21 players who played in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All Star Game on the University of Memphis roster. So it’s really a wonderful event and I want to thank everyone in the community who worked so hard to give these young men an opportunity.”
Kickoff for the 18th Annual Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Football Game is 2:30 p.m. December 14 at Memphis University School.
