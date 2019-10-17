Cold front will bring storms Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our next big fall cold front will likely bring a round of showers and storms early next week but first let’s talk about the weather ahead of it. We have good news for the weekend! Rain chances look slim and temperatures will reach the 70s to near 80. Some sun will mix with clouds at times.
OUR NEXT BIG COLD FRONT: A line of showers and storms will march across Arkansas late Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threat will be high wind on the leading edge of the line. It will continue across the Mid-South Monday morning into Monday afternoon. The window for storms is anywhere between 8 AM and 4 PM but the timing will likely need to be adjusted between now and then depending on the speed of the system.
THE MAIN THREAT: Heavy rain and some higher wind gusts along the leading edge of the line will be the main threat. Thunder and lightning are also likely. The hail and tornado threat look very low at this time. We’ll continue to monitor the system over the weekend as it gets closer and let you know of any changes.
LATE MONTH CHILL: Temperatures will likely go below average for the end of the month as another cold front brings a reinforcing shot of colder air. Check out the temperature outlook for October 24th-30th.
Spencer Denton
