CPD: Memphis man arrested, charged in connection with car theft

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police arrested a Memphis man in connection with a car theft.
According to an affidavit, the Collierville Police Department received a call about multiple people breaking into cars early Wednesday morning.
When officers made the scene, several people fled the area. One of the two vehicles that the suspects drove was a 2007 Dodge Caliber, which had been reported stolen to Memphis Police Department on Saturday.
Police found 23-year-old Marcus Toler and a 13-year-old boy on Wolf River Boulevard, muddy and wet, during an active search.
The boy told officers that Toler picked him up in the stolen car in Memphis.
Toler is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft of property over $2,500.
No bond has been set yet.
Police also say two juveniles were charged with curfew violation, and one juvenile was charged with curfew violation and resisting arrest through Juvenile Court.
Collierville police say additional charges may still be coming on additional suspects. They are also working to determine if the other stolen vehicle is linked to this incident.
The suspects were caught before they were actually able to break into any vehicles, according to police.
