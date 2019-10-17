Cybersecurity business to put HQ in Memphis, creating 161 new jobs

“Tennessee continues to be an ideal location for tech companies like DEVCON to establish headquarters and expand operations,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. "I am so honored that DEVCON, a leader in the technology sector, has chosen to locate its headquarters in Memphis and create more than 160 jobs. More than 38,000 new jobs have been created from recent headquarters, finance and tech projects in our state, and I look forward to seeing DEVCON succeed here as well.”