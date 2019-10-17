DA: Child molester sentenced to 110 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man with a history of sexually abusing children was sentenced to 110 years in prison Wednesday, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
Jimmie Liddell, 53, was convicted of sexually molesting four boys and two girls between ages 4 and 9 in April 2016.
The incident occurred inside his apartment in Whitehaven, while the parents of the children were tending a barbecue grill outside.
Liddell was convicted in August on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and one count of solicitation of a minor: to wit aggravated sexual battery.
Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee called Liddell’s behavior with children “unconscionable.”
