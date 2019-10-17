Grizzlies top Thunder on road for preseason win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies close out the NBA preseason with their last 3 tuneups on the road, starting Wednesday night at Oklahoma City. The Grizz faced a Thunder squad that is undergoing plenty of changes, just like Memphis. Gone are All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
Memphis gave rookie stars Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke a rest. Jaren Jackson, Jr. started slow for the Grizz, but he comes on strong as the game goes along. He tallied a double double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But he fouled out for the second straight game. Steven Adams will do that to you. OKC’s big man overpowered the Griz before the break.
Oklahoma City lead 59-52 at halftime. But Dillon Brooks was as hot as a firecracker with 30 points total, including 23 in the third quarter.
Memphis jumped in front by as much as 17 before OKC makes a late run to make you nervous. But, Griz hang on and win it, 124-119.
After the game, these comments from a red-hot Dillon Brooks.
“We were driving and kicking and we were just finding each other. I just started catching heat and it ultimately got contagious to other players and we started hitting shots toward the second half.”
The Grizzlies, now 3-1 in the preseason, next play their final dress rehearsal at San Antonio on Friday night. Their NBA regular season opener is Wednesday, October 23, at the Miami Heat.
