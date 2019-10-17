Memphians push to end sales tax on feminine hygiene products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners have given their initial approval to a resolution encouraging state lawmakers to stop charging sales tax on feminine hygiene products.
Ainsley Feeney, a junior at Arlington High School, spoke in favor of the proposal. She wants people to attend an event this weekend by Period 901 and Sister Supply.
The two groups plan to collect feminine hygeine products to donate to Shelby County Schools.
Data shows one in five girls miss school because of a lack of menstrual products.
"Periods are such a stigmatized thing and now that people are actually talking about it, they are realizing that there are so many issues surrounding menstruation and it's something that needs to be talked about, Feeney said.
The rally is set for Saturday at Rainbow Lake in Overton Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Feminine hygiene products of all types will be accepted.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.