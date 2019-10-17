Memphis 901 FC’s playoff hopes dashed at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMC) - With the regular season winding down for Memphis 901 FC, the lads went into Wednesday night’s game at Charleston still alive for the United Soccer League postseason, if just barely.
It was a makeup game that had been postponed twice due to weather.
Charleston’s Taylor Mueller scored with a Header in the 30th minute off corner kick from Zeiko Lewis to make it 1-0 Battery.
Lewis later finds the back of the net in the 63rd minute off a cross into the box to just slip one past Memphis Goalie Jeff Caldwell.
There goes 901 FC’s playoff hopes. Charleston goes on to win it, 2-0.
901 FC closes out the regular season at home against the Defending USL Champion Louisville City FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.