Memphis GM employees could soon return to work with union deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The month-long strike for thousands of General Motors appears to be nearing an end.
Negotiators from both sides reached a tentative contract deal Wednesday morning.
This means more than 49,000 workers, including hundreds in Memphis, could be back at work soon.
The deal must first be approved by United Auto Workers representatives, who are meeting in Detroit on Thursday.
Details of the four-year deal weren't released, but GM's latest offer included health insurance improvements and promises of a path to full-time work for temporary employees.
The 142 workers at Memphis GM Customer Care and After Sales Center are eager to get back to work.
“We just hope that they can get everything worked out, so that everybody can start making money again,” GM employee Brian Engebretson said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.