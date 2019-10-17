Myles Garrett says Cleveland Browns ‘fan’ sucker-punched him after photo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Who would ever pick a fight with Myles Garrett? Apparently, one Cleveland Browns “fan” tried to do just that.
According to a Cleveland Police report, the Browns’ defensive end was sitting in his car on East 9th Street when a man approached his driver’s side window, took a photo of him and then punched the lineman in the face with a closed fist.
Officers were able to identify the suspect, a 24-year-old from Strongsville, through his license plate.
Warning, explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.
19 News reporter Brian Duffy spoke to the suspect’s mother in Strongsville, who denied any knowledge of the incident.
The suspect was neither charged nor arrested, so 19 News will not be identifying him at this time.
Garrett and the rest of his Twitter followers had the ultimate responses.
For what it is worth, Garrett is listed as 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 272 pounds.
