Saint Francis Hospital hosts ‘Mammos Til Midnight’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Hospital is taking away the stress of getting a mammogram for women with their annual ‘Mammos til Midnight’ event.
On Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 5 p.m. until midnight, the hospital will be offering appointments that are more relaxing than nerve-wracking.
“We're going to have wine and hors d'oeuvres, and it's going to be really relaxed and we're going to fun activities,” St. Francis Oncology Nurse Navigator, Andria Brown said.
Brown said women should get annual mammogram screenings starting at the age of 40, and even younger if there is a strong family history of breast cancer.
“One in eight women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,” she said.
Women can make an appointment at the St. Francis Hospital Memphis Women’s Center, St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett or the hospital’s Bartlett Imaging Center for the event.
“If you get a screening mammogram we can detect cancer at its earliest stage when it's the most treatable,” said Brown.
They are also accepting walk-ins on the day of the ‘Mammos til Midnight’ event, but it is recommended to get an appointment.
The event is not free but mammograms are covered by most insurance companies.
“It's just a great time for women to get together and meet other women and just have a good time during an experience that many don't look forward to every year,” Brown said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.