Seated electric scooters coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another electric scooter company is moving into Memphis, but this time there’s a twist.
OjO is bringing in 250 seated electric scooters that can be ridden around town. They are currently in use in Dallas and Austin.
The service will start Wednesday, October 23. They'll be maintained by Explore Bike Share, which already has 600 bikes in Memphis.
The scooters can be used standing or sitting. They're $1.25 to begin the ride and $.20 per minute. They'll be stationed in Explore Bike Share locations around Memphis.
