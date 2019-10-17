Tiger Lane event aims to end homelessness in city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An event will place all the resources needed to exit homelessness in one spot.
The Project Homeless Connect Event will be held at the Pipkin Building on Tiger Lane on Thursday.
Each person who comes to the event will be paired with a "navigator" that will guide them throughout the event to the services they need, which includes housing referrals, employment services, legal assistance, health evaluations, screenings and more.
Last year, one of the most popular services was the free eye exams.
The events runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Each person who attends will receive a “care bag” with toiletries and other necessities.
