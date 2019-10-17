Warmer temperatures and increasing rain chances

NEXT WEEK: A cold front moves through the Mid-South Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms for much of the day into the evening. Heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows falling into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be much the same with a mostly sunny sky and highs again in the upper 60s with lows near 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.