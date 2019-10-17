Warmer temperatures and increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: E 5-10 High: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 52
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid sixties.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front moves through the Mid-South Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms for much of the day into the evening. Heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows falling into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be much the same with a mostly sunny sky and highs again in the upper 60s with lows near 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
