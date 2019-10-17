Woman charged with murder after man killed by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman faces murder charges after police said she killed a man with her car.
Police said Veneis Ford ran into Marlardotto Harris after the two had an argument.
Police were called to the area of Beauchamp Drive in Oakhaven around 2:45 Wednesday morning. Ford told police that when she got to a home in the area, Harris ran up to her and started yelling. She told police she rolled down her window and he grabbed her, pulling braids out of her head.
Ford told police she drove forward toward Harris' car, but instead hit him and dragged him.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ford is charged with second-degree murder.
