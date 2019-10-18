Accomplice to robbery of U.S. postal employee convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 39-year-old woman has been convicted for her connection to the 2016 robbery of a U.S. postal employee.
According to investigators, Wendy Thomas was the getaway driver.
The November 2016 robbery on Baltic Street was captured on a nearby home’s surveillance camera. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Thomas was seen on video driving away from the scene.
Her accomplice, Jamal Cherry, admitted to the robbery and was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Sept. 15, 2017.
Thomas will be sentenced in January 2020.
