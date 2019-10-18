Choosing the best non-dairy milk for you

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Lactose intolerance, acne, high cholesterol, milk allergies and sodium levels are just a few reasons why some people just can’t swallow milk.
According to Shape Magazine, besides getting milk from a cow or goat there are nine other sources you can get milk from, but first you must know...
“If you are trying to replace cow’s milk and get all of the nutrients in it, you’re not going to,” Tara Collingwood, a registered dietician, told Ivanhoe.
But you can still get your vitamin D and calcium. One of the most widely consumed plant milks is almond milk. It is low in calories and saturated fats and helps keep the weight off.
Go outside the box and try hemp milk. It has more protein than almond milk and can help to lower your overall cholesterol. You can also add it to your tea or coffee and it won’t separate.
Want a milk for your cereal? Use oat milk; it tastes great and has more vitamin B2 than cow milk. But it is not great for those with a gluten intolerance. With all these milks there is one concern...
“Just be careful because they add sugar to a lot of them as well,” she said.
Collingwood says soy is going to be the closest to cow’s milk because it has the most protein with seven grams.
“But I think the best one for you is the one you like best,” she said.
If you are vegan, these milks are a great option for you as they don’t contain animal products. But no matter which plant or nut-based milk you choose, be sure to have an outside source of protein in your diet. Though milk is on the carton, dairy farmers are fighting to get it taken off the name because there is no lactose in the plants and nuts.
