Cool this morning but warmer by afternoon

Expect a cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 with a partly cloudy sky. More sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a light northeast wind.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Wind: Light Low: 52.
WARMER WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry for most areas. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will enter the area Monday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. A few storms may have some gusty wind. Highs will be in the low 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Another small chance of a shower arrives Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
