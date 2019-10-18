5 Great Things: MFD welcomes new therapy dog; Zinnie’s expected to reopen soon

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 18, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before we jump into the weekend, let’s take a look back at 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

MFD introduces Wilson the Therapy Dog

A new four-legged firefighter has joined the force in Memphis. Wilson is a one-year-old Golden Doodle who will serve as a therapy dog for firefighters who are at risk for depression. He will help improve employee mental health.

Memphis City Council honors local country music star

A Memphis country music star got a special nod from her hometown. The City Council approved a resolution, congratulating Deborah Allen for celebrating 40 years in the music industry. The 66-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and author has had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Viral homecoming win highlights Title IX application

Shelby County Schools reminded the country of that Title IX ensures equal access to more than just sports. White Station high school senior Brandon Allen was crowned “Homecoming Royalty.” Based on the district’s non-discrimination policy, it was okay for the school to change the titles of “homecoming king and queen” to “Homecoming Royalty.”

Zinnie’s to reopen soon

A Midtown Memphis mainstay is planning to re-open. Zinnie’s on Madison Avenue closed in November 2018 after 25 years in business. The owners plan to reopen the hot spot.. possibly as soon as Halloween.

Justin Timberlake, Timbaland surprise students at Stax Music Academy

Memphis Native Justin Timberlake and Levi’s teamed up to donate a state of the art “Song Lab” to Stax Music Academy. The Song Lab includes new instruments, as well as recording, audio, and production equipment. J.T. himself even spent a couple days working with students.

