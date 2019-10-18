Ark. high school teacher fired amid sexual misconduct investigation

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A high school teacher in Helena-West Helena was fired amid an investigation over alleged sexual misconduct.
According to a letter sent to parents, KIPP Delta Public Schools said it was notified of an alleged sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student at the KIPP Delta Collegiate High School.
School officials say a police and an internal investigation are currently underway. The teacher was put on administrative leave and was later fired.
No charges have been filed at this time.
