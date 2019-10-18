Holly Springs shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Holly Springs, which left one woman dead and two others injured on Thursday.
Holly Springs Police responded to a “shots fired” call in the 400 block of Moss Ave, near South Chesterman Street, around 5 p.m.
Officers found one woman who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers later found two other gunshot victims that were transported to area hospitals by car.
The female victim’s identity has not been released yet.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Holly Springs Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and the District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.