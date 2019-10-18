Memphis City Council honors local country music star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A country music star received a special nod from some Mid-South lawmakers.
Memphis City Councilman Kemp Conrad sponsored a resolution Tuesday, congratulating country music legend Deborah Allen for celebrating 40 years in the music industry.
The full Council passed it unanimously.
“Even though now I live in Franklin, right outside Nashville, everywhere I go around the world, I talk about Memphis. It’s just such a deep part of my heart and soul. I was born here at Methodist Hospital," said Allen.
The 66-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and author has had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and 12 albums under her belt.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.