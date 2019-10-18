Mid-South business headlines: DEVCON coming to Memphis and Best Places to Work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
University of Memphis landed a cybersecurity headquarters and more than 150 jobs. Cybersecurity company DEVCON has found a new home at the University of Memphis’ Research Park. The company offers tools that are focused on digital threats to the media, banking, and e-commerce industries
Raymond James $3.2 million tax break has been approved. The tax break was primarily aimed at the new jobs but some of the existing jobs could have been at risk were it not granted. The PILOT is set to last eight years.
This week’s cover story highlights Memphis’ top companies that are showing their team spirit. MBJ explains how the staff determined the area’s Best Places to Work.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.