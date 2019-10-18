Mid-South businessman given $1M bond for murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South businessman charged with the murder of an accused shoplifter was given $1 million bond.
Charles Kalb is accused of killing Lamorris Robinson, shooting him with a sawed-off shotgun. Kalb owns Mid-South Small Engines with his brother. It was there investigators say Kalb fired shots at Robinson Wednesday afternoon.
Despite no previous criminal history, the judge gave Kalb a $1 million bond.
“I don’t want to minimize the charge against him in any way shape or form but he did not invite into his life that day. He went to work the way he goes to work everyday and this tragedy happened," says Mark Messler, Kalb’s attorney.
The affidavit reveals four different witnesses pointed to Kalb as the shooter killing Robinson as he fled the store with a stolen chainsaw in hand.
“The victim was attempting to steal something and was fleeing while the defendant shot him in the back several times. As your honor is very aware that behavior itself would show an intent to kill,” a state prosecutor said in court Friday.
Kalb’s attorney argued his client was fearful for his safety during the incident, but would not say if there was a confrontation between Kalb and Robinson. Mesler also disputed the facts of the case as stated in the affidavit.
“I can tell the court that there is more evidence. First I want to correct something in the affidavit. There was one shot. It’s a shotgun. Allegedly a saw-off shotgun,” said Mesler.
Only Kalb’s family and friends were in court Friday morning. Prosecutors were unable to reach Robinson’s family to let them know what started off as an arraignment turned into a bond hearing.
Kalb’s attorney says in time his side of what happened will come out.
“Here in this courtroom we are dealing with whether or not my client broke the law and I think that when it comes out you’re going to see that the evidence is not what’s in the affidavit,” says Messler.
Tennessee law states a person is not allowed to use deadly force to defend property. Deadly force may only be used under the law to protect your home or if a person’s life is being threatened.
