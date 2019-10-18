More than 50 students graduate from first ever FedEx Logistics Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One by one, more than 50 Shelby County Schools students graduated Friday afternoon.
The program, FedEx Logistics Academy, is a first of its kind.
"You get to meet new people. Get to get out of your comfort zone and learn new things,” said Raleigh Egypt High School 12th grader Chasten Holloway.
For the past few days, students have been learning about the logistics industry. Friday was presentation day.
"We have spent a lot of time just helping them role play and look at different scenarios within our business,” said VP of Global Support Services Thanh Anderson.
The goal of the program is to develop young talent and educate students about opportunities within the industry. The 11th and 12th grade students were selected based on a number of a criteria.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says this once in lifetime opportunity is about seizing the moment.
"They’re giving up their fall break to be here and to get some hands-on practical experience that’s going to follow them throughout the year. They get mentors. In the summer, they actually start as interns and possibly get money for college tuition,” said Dr. Ray.
Graduates could possibly land a job with FedEx's brokerage division, which exposes them to global trade and could even set a path for other kinds of jobs with the Mid-South giant.
Chasten Holloway says he plans to study business management and hopes to one day work for FedEx.
"I always try to put myself out there to get more opportunities and I’m very thankful for having the opportunity to do something like this,” said Holloway.
FedEx executives say this is another example of the company's commitment to the Memphis community. They hope this academy is just one of many more to come.
