NCRM remembers Rep. Elijah Cummings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of Congressman Elijah Cummings has shocked the nation, and his legacy can be felt across the country and here in Memphis.
Cummings was last at the National Civil Rights Museum in 2018, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during MLK50.
He was also a civil rights icon, known as a fierce fighter and advocate for change.
Cummings served as a U.S. Representative for 23 years.
“He leveled the playing field,” said Faith Morris with the National Civil Rights Museum. “He didn’t play politics really. He really wanted to do what was at the end result, the best for the country, the best for individuals, the best for what the policy should be doing, what the constitution should be doing.”
Morris says every time Congressman Cummings came to visit, he would soak in as much as possible from each exhibit.
"When he would come, he was very quiet about going through. He really wanted to take it in, he really wanted to understand exactly what this content was about,” Morris said.
Cummings died Thursday as a result of ongoing health problems.
One of the last things he tackled before his death was leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"He was an awesome leader in what was really a very trying time and continues to be a trying time, now the question is who’s next, who takes that role?” Morris said.
