Pet of the Week: Tigger the explorer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County brought an adventurous friend to WMC’s station on Friday.
Tigger, a 5-year-old cat that loves to explore, is described as outgoing and friendly--so much so that he has been deemed the humane society’s official door greeter.
He’s a staff favorite and gets along well with other cats. Kate with the humane society says he’s very laid back and would be a great family cat, but would also pair well with an owner who works a lot.
If you would like to know more about adopting Tigger visit the humane society on Farm Road or call 901-937-3900.
