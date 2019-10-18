Pet of the Week: Tigger the explorer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 18, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 12:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County brought an adventurous friend to WMC’s station on Friday.

Tigger, a 5-year-old cat that loves to explore, is described as outgoing and friendly--so much so that he has been deemed the humane society’s official door greeter.

He’s a staff favorite and gets along well with other cats. Kate with the humane society says he’s very laid back and would be a great family cat, but would also pair well with an owner who works a lot.

If you would like to know more about adopting Tigger visit the humane society on Farm Road or call 901-937-3900.

