Preps done for Mempho Music Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is the Mempho Music Festival at Shelby Farms Park.
It's a music-filled weekend event featuring music from Wu-Tang Clan, the Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile and The Revivalists, to name a few.
Tickets are $119 for both days or $75 for one.
The area will need to adjust for the big festival. So there will be road closures going on.
Farm Road will be closed from Mullins Station to just north of Walnut Grove starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will re-open around midnight Monday.
If you’re parking in general admission, you can access the lot by taking Walnut Grove to Farm Road and turning left into the parking area when you get to the road closure.
