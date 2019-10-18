Southaven schools temporarily placed on lockdown following nearby shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A shooting in Heritage Hills caused some Southaven schools to be temporarily placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:30pm on Idlebrook Cove.
Due to the proximity of the incident, Southaven Elementary, Middle, & High schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
City officials say all schools were dismissed on time, and students and staff remained safe.
Southaven police officers apprehended the suspect, who was on foot.
The shooting victim was taken to Regional One. The victim’s condition is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.