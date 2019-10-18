Stay the night in Barbie’s Dreamhouse for $60


Malibu Barbie's Dreamhouse is going to be available to rent on Airbnb for $60, but only for one lucky guest and three friends. (Source: Airbnb)
By Kitty Capelle | October 18, 2019 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 8:08 AM

(CNN/Gray News) - Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Malibu Barbie? Well, here’s your chance.

In celebration of Barbie's 60th anniversary, Mattel created a real Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The infinity pool at Barbie's DreamhouseAir (Source: Airbnb.com)
A view of the beach from the infinity pool (Source: Airbnb)

The life-size Dreamhouse is available to rent on Airbnb for only $60 per night.

One lucky fan and three friends will be able to book a two-night stay that they will need to book sometime between Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Bookings open on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT, so set your alarm to snag an opening.

The house is, of course, pink and right on the beach.

A view of the beach from the house (Source: Airbnb)

The closets are even stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

A look at Barbie's life-size closet (Source: Airbnb.com)

A lucky winner will also get to visit with inspirational women, including Ibtihaj Muhammad, a world-class fencing champion and Jill Meyers, an aerospace engineer.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will provide a hair makeover and Gina Clarke-Helm will give guests a cooking lesson.

The dream kitchen where the guests will have a private cooking lesson (Source: Airbnb)

To celebrate the partnership, Airbnb will make a donation to The Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which helps empower young girls.

Be sure and let Ken know you've got plans for this dreamy weekend.

A spa day at home - Barbie style (Source: Airbnb)
Barbie's bedroom (Source: Airbnb)
Barbie's office (Source: Airbnb)
The Dreamhouse will have lots of activities to keep guests busy (Source: Airbnb)

