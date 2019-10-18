Tracking a seasonal forecast for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front on Monday that will bring a line of showers and storms to the region. Some storms may have gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Small rain chances return on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.