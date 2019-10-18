Tracking a seasonal forecast for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s to end the week and as we push into the weekend. Rain and storms build on Monday as our next cold front moves into the region.
After a chilly start this morning we are looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 70s with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we will see a few clouds with lows in the lower 50s with southeast winds around 5 mph. The seasonal, and pleasant weather looks to linger into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 72.
TONIGHT: Few clouds. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 52.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Tomorrow we are tracking partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions for Saturday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 70s tomorrow with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will prevail on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a cold front on Monday that will bring a line of showers and storms to the region. Some storms may have gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Small rain chances return on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.