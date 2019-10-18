Want to buy a haunted house? Ask about ‘stigmatized properties’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you pay your $15 or so to go into a HALLOWEEN haunted house, you expect creepy things to happen. But not when you pay your $150,000.
Lee Garland is a realtor in the metro area.
“I researched to see how many houses were tagged as haunted or had ghosts. In the Central Mississippi MLS I found a total of three that have been for sale over the last 10 years,” he said.
But that doesn't mean those have been the only "stigmatized properties" -- or haunted houses or homes where someone has passed away -- on the market. They're just the only ones where the seller has admitted it up front.
Now keep in mind you may have thought you found your dream house, but you need to remember there’s a possibility you need to ask if it’s haunted.
Garland said he’s used to people asking him whether there have been incidents in the homes they look at.
“Yes, I do hear that question and our response to our buyer is that we’d be glad to ask and find out but the seller is not required to disclose that on the front end,” Garland said.
The seller has the option to say that they aren’t comfortable answering the question, but they could end up having to buy the house back or face other legal action if they lie.
But sometimes, believe it or not, things that go bump in the night are exactly what people are looking for.
“There’s actually a market – there are people who want to buy haunted houses. I don’t know if there are actually ghosts in those houses, but it sure would be fun to find out.”
