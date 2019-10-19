Affidavit: Firefighter injured in an attempt to stop man who dropped off overdosed patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man is now charged with aggravated assault after dropping off an overdosed man at a fire station, injuring the victim and a firefighter.
“We see this a lot. We see people kind of kicked to the curb in front of fire stations and ERs,” said Josh Weil, Memphis Area Prevention Coalition.
Josh Weil with Memphis Area Prevention Coalition doesn’t know if Shaquille Jones kicked his passenger to the curb.
But, according to a police affidavit, Jones drove to the fire station on Powell in Berclair and dropped off a man who had overdosed.
Firefighters gave aid to the man, and one told Jones to wait for the police who had been called.
Jones said, “I can’t be here when the police get here.”
He drove off, running over the feet of the man he dropped off. Then he backed up, as firefighters were telling him to stop, and hit a firefighter causing minor injuries.
That is something Weil, who’s a Regional Overdose Prevention specialist, understands.
“That’s usually why people don’t stay, because of fear of going to jail," said Weil.
And Jones does have a record for selling drugs which may be the reason he took off.
Weil says there is a law in Tennessee called the Good Samaritan Law that should prevent a person from being arrested.
“This law says if you call for medical help in good faith, then the police do arrive, they will not take you to jail," said Weil.
The problem for Jones is that he ran over the man’s feet and hit a firefighter. He is now charged with aggravated assault.
Weil advises if a person is going to be around drug users, they should have a kit with Narcan saving valuable time.
Narcan is a nasal spray that counteracts an overdose of opioids.
Weil says he knows of drug dealers who have the kits.
“We work closely with the Organized Crime Unit. They have arrested some drug dealers who had Narcan in their possession," said Weil.
Weil says his organization gives out free Narcan kits and free training.
If you would like a kit, call 901-495-5103.
