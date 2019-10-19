First episodes of Bluff City Law to wrap at the end of the month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Filming for “Bluff City Law” is in the home stretch with just two more weeks of production on the first 10 episodes of the series.
Production of the first episodes will wrap Oct. 31.
NBC has not announced a decision on when or whether six additional episodes will be produced.
Producers secured a tax incentive for nine episodes when they returned to Memphis after shooting the pilot here back in February.
Cast and crew had hoped NBC would green-light production on six additional episodes announced earlier this year, but Memphis and Shelby County Film and TV Commissioner Linn Sitler said producers told the cast and crew Thursday that production would wrap at the end of the month.
NBC will likely make a decision on the future of Bluff City Law in Spring 2020.
Sitler says although filming will stop Oct. 31, many of the sets will stay in place ready for production to resume when a decision is made.
"I went to the set to let everybody know that the plan is to keep the sound stage on Summer and keep the set that's in there and so that's just one more reason to work hard to get that viewership," Sitler said.
Sitler says she wants to launch a national social media campaign to keep eyes on Bluff City Law.
There are six more episodes to air this season - with additional guest stars.
Bluff City Law airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
