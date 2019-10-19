Memphis Grizzlies waive 3 players, bringing roster to 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that three players have been waived.
The Grizz cut forward/center Ivan Rabb, center Miles Plumlee and forward Bennie Boatwright, bringing the roster to 17 players.
Boatwright will go to the Memphis Hustle.
Plumlee came to Memphis from Atlanta as a part of the Chandler Parsons trade, but he’s been quite underwhelming this preseason -- averaging just two points and around two rebounds in three games.
The Grizz will take a $12.5 million salary cap hit for Plumlee.
Rabb was going into third season with the Grizz after Memphis got his draft rights in 2017. He averaged close to six points, and four rebounds as a Grizzly, splitting time in the G-League as well.
Rabb will only count $392,000 against the cap.
The Grizzlies open the season this upcoming Wednesday at the Miami Heat.
