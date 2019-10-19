Memphis murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Louisiana

HARVEY, La. (WMC) - A Memphis murder suspect was captured in the New Orleans metropolitan area Friday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Darius Withers was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Victoria Leisure on Oct. 7. Leisure was killed in the 3400 block of Lamphier Avenue in Memphis.
Warrants were issued for his arrest by Shelby County. On Oct. 11, the Marshals Task Force office in Memphis adopted the case.
Withers was wanted for first degree murder, three charges of attempted first degree murder, three charges of possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
New Orleans Task Force investigators were able to track Withers down in the 1100 block of Manhattan in Harvey, Louisiana.
