‘Miracles in Memphis’ event draws large crowds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people in the North Memphis community were given free clothing, food and more thanks to the Greater Community Temple.
The effort was part of the church's annual Miracles in Memphis event which helps those in the community who need it most.
Those who came could get a free haircut, free gas cards, information about health care or education matters and more.
"There was a little lady who came over to me a moment ago. She said, ‘I came here for a stove.’ I said, ‘we got four over there, you can have one.’ She didn’t go through any red tape, I just gave it to her. I want people to leave here with their needs met,” said Bishop Brandon B. Porter, Greater Community Temple Church of God and Christ.
Tommy Tiny Lister Jr., best known for his role as Deebo in the movie ‘Friday,’ came to Memphis just to support the event.
"We shot here. I stayed at the Peabody Hotel, and we shot ‘Trespass’ with Ice Cube and Ice-T, Walker Hills was our director. So, Memphis I'm back, and I'm giving away some bicycles,” said Lister.
This event has been serving the community for more than a decade.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.