Morant shines as Grizzlies fall in pre-season final at Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies played their final preseason game at the San Antonio Spurs Friday night.
Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke were back in the lineup for this one after sitting out Wednesday at OKC.
Get ready Memphis, you’re going to see a lot of them this season.
Morant, with the ball in his hands, driving to the hole and finding his teammates, namely Clarke, for easy scores.
Morant with 16 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes.
Clarke a double-double, 10 points and 11 boards in 24.
Griz hung in but Spurs double them up on 3-pointers, hitting 14 to Memphis’ 7.
Spurs pull away late to win it.
Final Score 104-91. Memphis finishes preseason 3-2.
The Grizzlies open the NBA regular season on the road at the Miami Heat next Wednesday night.
