SEC Basketball Media Days end with TN picked 5th, Ole Miss 8th

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southeastern Conference just wrapped up its Basketball Media Day in Birmingham with the usual suspects picked at the top of the heap.
Kentucky is first, followed by Florida and LSU. Tennessee is picked fifth. Mississippi State seventh, Ole Miss is eighth, and Arkansas is 11th.
The Rebels are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
The hiring of Coach Kermit Davis accomplishing that goal, winning a first 4-game before having their season ended by Oklahoma.
Davis says he’s only at the beginnings of establishing a consistent tournament team.
“At Ole Miss, when you’re building your program, you have to repeat itself for a long long time.” Davis says. “Can’t do it one year, and all of a sudden you’re there. You’re gonna have to go repeat the process at Ole Miss to try to establish your program nationally, and that’s something we know we have to do.”
Ole Miss opens its season, hosting Arkansas State Nov. 8 in Oxford.
The All-SEC preseason teams also announced.
Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree makes it to the first team, along with Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry
Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe, and UT guard Lamonte Turner are named to the second team.
