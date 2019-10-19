South Memphis neighbors upset over late, missing mail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the past two months, it's been no mail or late mail for residents on one South Memphis street.
Longtime residents on Glory Circle say they're fed up with their lack of mail service.
“I thought it was just my house and they say, ‘oh no, none of us is getting mail,’” said Charlene Jackson after speaking with her neighbors.
Neighbors say their mail delivery is sporadic, and they get mail about twice a week.
That’s a problem for Sharyn Hibbler who depends on the postman to deliver her medication.
“It means I have to go wait or call my doctor and let them know that my medication hasn’t come, and I have to try to get enough from him to hold me until it comes,” said Hibbler.
The United States Postal Service says on its website that if you don’t get mail within a two-day period then you’re to contact them.
Neighbors showed me an email dated August 3 from their local postal manager who wrote:
“A supervisor went out to investigate some of the concerns of you and your neighbors and the appropriate action has been taken to prevent a recurrence.”
However, neighbors say the sporadic mail delivery continued after that email was sent.
U.S postal service corporal communication spokesperson, Susan Wright, sent us this statement:
“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best service possible and we sincerely regret if our customers have experienced any delivery issues. We will review and monitor mail delivery service to the Glory Circle area of Memphis. The Postal Service appreciates all customer feedback and encourages concerned customers to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).”
