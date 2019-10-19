Tiger Football looking for home field advantage vs Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is no bigger game on the University of Memphis football team’s schedule than the one coming up Saturday night Oct. 19, at the Liberty Bowl against Tulane.
The Tigers say they’ve put what happened last week at Temple behind them, because they still have all their goals in front of them -- a chance at a Division Title, a Conference Championship, even a trip to a New Year’s 6 Bowl.
It’s because three of the six teams they play from here on out are either ranked, or receiving votes in the National Polls, starting with the Green Wave.
U of M Head Coach Mike Norvell says Tiger Nation will be treated to a Championship style match when 5-1 Tulane comes to town.
Tulane put a beat down on Memphis last year in the Big Easy 40-24.
“We need a great atmosphere.” said Norvell. “We need a great home field advantage. Our kids love playing in the Liberty Bowl. It’s been a wonderful strength for our team, because of our fan base, because of the atmosphere they’re able to create. We need this to be an all time high. It’s the first Saturday night game we’d had. It’s the only home game we get in October. It’s our first Saturday night game that we’ve had at home, so we’re looking forward to our crowd, and we’re hoping it will be to our advantage.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Tulane is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
