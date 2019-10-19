Tigers’ James Wiseman up for nation’s Top Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pre-season honors keep rolling in for Tiger Basketball center James Wiseman.
The 7-foot freshmen from East High is one of 20 players selected to the Kareem Abdul Jabbar List for the Country’s Top Center.
The award is presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
New to the award this year is fan balloting.
Here’s how you can cast your ballot:
For more information on the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #KareemAward on Twitter and Instagram.
Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Oct. 18.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.