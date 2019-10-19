Tigers men’s soccer poised to crack top 25 after huge road upset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In men’s college soccer, the Memphis Tigers, who are receiving votes in the poll, hit the road at third ranked SMU Friday and got the huge upset victory 4-3 in overtime.
4-Different Tigers score. The U of M is now 9-3 on the season, and lead the AAC West at 3-1.
Memphis’ next game, a home match against Tulsa on Oct. 26 at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
The Tiger Women’s Soccer team is ranked ninth in the nation.
They host Houston in their next match on Thursday Oct. 24, also at the Murph.
