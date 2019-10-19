Weekend Warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with a small chance of a stray shower on Sunday but most stay dry all weekend long. A cold front developing to our west will bring rain and storms Monday and cooler temperatures will follow.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 High: 75
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 57
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 High: 79
THIS WEEKEND: Mild and dry pattern will be in place to start the weekend. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer and there is a very slight chance of a stray afternoon or evening shower. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows falling into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
