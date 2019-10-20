Delay in crane demolition leaves some disappointed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saturday’s scheduled implosion was delayed until Sunday.
“After meeting with the experts who are working on this, we have a shift in our timeline that the soonest this will occur is about Noon tomorrow,” said New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell.
While some residents and visitors have lined the barricades for days hoping to catch a glimpse of the towering cranes coming down at the Hard Rock Hotel, some arrived just this weekend to see and hear the news for the first time.
“Your’re not going to see something like this everyday,” says Mike Mason. “The horrific site of the building is just horrible.”
“The lady at check in told us . She said they pushed it back from 12 to 2.” said Tim Wheeler.
Wheeler and his family had just arrived in New Orleans from Tennessee when they found out the controlled implosion was pushed back.
Some on-lookers say they were hoping to watch it happen but applauded city leaders for not rushing the job.
And as we prepare to enter day eight since the closure of one of the most heavily traveled areas in New Orleans, the general school of thought seems to be one of patience and understanding.
“I think the police and agencies that are out here, I think they’re going to do everything to ensure our safety.”
