‘Demo Day’ is here for Hard Rock Hotel cranes; timeline continues to move

The public should expect the sound of the explosives detonation to be very loud, similar to the sound of fireworks. The exclusion zone is in place to protect individuals from damaging noise. All individuals in the exclusion zone should stay indoors once the order is in place and until the "all clear" is given. Workers and first responders who are outside will be wearing ear protection. There is a small possibility that windows and other glass in the immediate vicinity of the crane demolition — inside the evacuation zone — will break.