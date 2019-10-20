Dense fog this morning, warmer by afternoon

Dense fog advisory in effect through 9 AM this morning. Visibility will be down to one half mile or less in spots. Temperatures will start in the 50s and rise into the upper 70s to near 80 later today. Clouds will mix with a little sun by afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late in the day into early evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower or storm possible. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 68.
MONDAY: Rain and thunderstorms during the morning, moving out by late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows falling into the upper 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.